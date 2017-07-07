GIA Introduced the standard cut grading system for "unmodified" round brilliant cut diamonds in 2005. According GIA, for a round diamond to qualify as an unmodified round brilliant cut diamond, it has to have 58 facets and cut according to modern standards. AGS on the other hand uses a proportions-based grading system. The following benchmarks can serve as a helpful guide while evaluating the cut of a round brilliant cut diamond:
Round Brilliant Cut Diamonds Assessment Guide Chart In-Depth Information - Petra Gems
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 12:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment