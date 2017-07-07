Newsvine

hot update

hot update does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 3 Comments: 4 Since: May 2017

Round Brilliant Cut Diamonds Assessment Guide Chart In-Depth Information - Petra Gems

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by hot update View Original Article: Petra Gems
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 12:44 PM
Discuss:

GIA Introduced the standard cut grading system for "unmodified" round brilliant cut diamonds in 2005. According GIA, for a round diamond to qualify as an unmodified round brilliant cut diamond, it has to have 58 facets and cut according to modern standards. AGS on the other hand uses a proportions-based grading system. The following benchmarks can serve as a helpful guide while evaluating the cut of a round brilliant cut diamond:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor